Former Houston Astros Starter Verlander's Cy Young Award Has Spelling Error
Justin Verlander played a massive part in helping the Houston Astros to their second World Series title in franchise history. The 2022 MLB season was a memorable and historic one for the 39-year-old.
On top of winning another World Series title, Verlander added his third Cy Young trophy to his case. The righty accumulated a 1.75 ERA coupled with a minuscule 0.829 WHIP over the course of 175.0 innings pitched.
Nearly immaculate.
That effort propelled him to winning the American Cy Young award with a unanimous vote.
On Saturday evening at the Baseball Writers Association of America dinner Verlander was presented with his 2022 Cy Young trophy. Except there was one problem: a spelling error.
On the award it had the word “valuable” on it, however it was missing the second "a" in the word.
Fellow National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara had the same spelling error as well.
An embarrassing mistake for sure, but one that should be corrected. Regardless it doesn't take away from the amazing season Verlander was able to put together.
