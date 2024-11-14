Former Houston Astros Top Prospect Cracks Top 25 in Power Rankings
On July 30, 2011, the Houston Astros were a part of a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Phillies that sent star outfielder Hunter Pence to the Phillies while the Astros received a number of prospects in return.
One was first baseman Jon Singleton, who was blocked at the position at the time by incumbent slugger Ryan Howard in Philadelphia.
Just under three years later, on June 2, 2014, Houston and Singleton would make baseball history when the organization handed the prospect a five-year, $10 million contract extension before he even made his Major League debut.
It made Singleton the first-ever player in MLB history to receive an extension before debuting for their club.
It also became a lesson many teams still heed to this day.
The contract did not work out; Singleton debuted on June 3, 2014 and would go on to play 95 games that season, batting .168/.285/.335 with 13 home runs, 44 RBI, and a 76 OPS+.
Now, 10 years and a lot of time spent outside of Major League Baseball later, Singleton finished the 2024 campaign with the Astros, and per OPS+, it was the best season of his career.
The production, and the comeback story, was strong enough to land Singleton just inside the top 25 of Joel Reuter's last first base power rankings of 2024 for Bleacher Report, at 25th.
"A decade after becoming the first player ever to sign an extension before making his MLB debut, Singleton found himself back manning first base for the Astros after José Abreu lost his hold on the starting job," writes Reuter, "the 33-year-old did an admirable job holding down the fort, hitting .234/.321/.386 for a 103 OPS+ with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 405 plate appearances."
Even though Singleton's Major League debut came over 10 years ago, he still has not accrued enough service time to reach free agency, or even arbitration, and is under team control at the league minimum salary for at least one more season.
Houston is expected to make an upgrade at first base through a big-name free agent signing this winter, though the last time they did that, it did not quite work out with Jose Abreu is still collecting checks from the club while being out of the league.
Should the Astros decide not to sign a free agent the likes of Pete Alonso, Singleton proved in 2024 that he is more than capable of manning the position and providing solid production at the bottom of their already loaded lineup.