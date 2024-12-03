Former Houston Astros World Series Champion Plans on Playing in 2025
The Houston Astros will likely enter the upcoming Winter Meetings without a resolution on the Alex Bregman situation. That was to be expected, but it also hinders what they would otherwise be able to do during this time period.
There reportedly is a contract offer on the table for the superstar third baseman to return to the franchise that drafted him, but another report indicates the two sides are far apart on the financial compensation, something that could cause him to leave.
It wouldn't be surprising if that happened.
The Astros have shown a willingness to let their stars walk when it comes to the asking prices they are looking for, and based on the success the franchise has still had following those decisions, they have become emboldened in that philosophy.
While the superstar-caliber names always get the headlines, another notable player for Houston fans was basically pushed out the door last winter.
Martin Maldonado, one of the best catchers behind the plate but the worst in the batter's box, was a casualty of Dusty Baker retiring since the front office was already pushing for their star rookie, Yainer Diaz, to get more playing time.
The 2022 World Series champion signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox last offseason, but even they decided to move on from him when they outright released him in July based on him going 16-for-135 that produced an absurdly poor 15 OPS+.
For the 38-year-old, the writing seemed to be on the wall that his time in Major League Baseball is over, however, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the veteran backstop is still looking to play in the MLB next season, "making it clear that he wants to play one more year."
Who gives him that opportunity, if anyone, remains to be seen.
Maldonado will play winter league baseball in the Dominican Republic with the Leones del Escogido, so perhaps a better showing with the bat in his hands could produce an opportunity for him.