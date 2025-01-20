Former MLB GM Makes Bold Claim About Houston Astros' Division Chances
There is no question the Houston Astros have taken a massive step back from the dominance the world has grown accustomed to seeing from them for the better part of the last decade.
With Kyle Tucker now donning blue pinstripes, and Isaac Paredes preparing to be an everyday starter, 2025 is gearing up to be a long season for the Astros.
Many are aware of the slog that is to come in 2025, and former MLB GM Jim Bowden spoke about it recently.
"They are expected to have one of the worst offensive outfields in the league, and with the Rangers making shrewd improvements, the Mariners boasting a top rotation, and even the Athletics getting better, it’ll be tougher sledding this year in the AL West. For the first time since 2016, the Astros might not even be a playoff team."
The Texas Rangers added Jake Burger to man first base, bringing more power to their already potent lineup, and could have Jacob deGrom for at least half of the season.
The Seattle Mariners rotation is one of the best in MLB, and it is sure to give opposing offenses fits, even ones with much more firepower than Houston's.
The Athletics have made improvements to their roster this winter after moving to a minor league park for the foreseeable future, and with what their offense showed in 2025, they are on the right side of their rebuild.
The American League West as a whole is not the juggernaut that it once was, with the National League West, American League East, and National League East, all being superior in that order, but the Astros still may not have what it takes to keep up with the rest of the division.
The team already took a step back in 2024, missing out on the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016, and they have regressed even more this offseason.
Regardless of how 2025 turns out, if 2024 was the last best season from this club, it was a great run, and no one will ever forget the dynastic team from Houston.