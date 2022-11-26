Four Astros Earn All-MLB Team Honors from Baseball America

Skip to main content

Four Houston Astros Earn All-MLB Team Honors from Baseball America

José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez and Justin Verlander were to the All-MLB First Team by Baseball America.

As Major League Baseball waits until Dec. 5 to announce its All-MLB First and Second Teams voted on by fans, Baseball America released its nominations at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Three Houston Astros — José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez and Justin Verlander — were named to the All-MLB First Team. All three were selected to the All-Star Game and received American League MVP votes. Verlander was also the recipient of the AL Cy Young award.

Framber Valdez — who was also an All-Star — was the fourth Astro selected, as the lone representative on the All-MLB Second team. The lefty posted his best career numbers in 2022 without missing a start due to injury — which was a factor in 2021.

Altuve, Álvarez and Valdez are all under team control for the 2023 season. Verlander is currently exploring free agency while Houston is still under reported consideration for the future Hall of Fame inductee.

