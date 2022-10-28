Framber Valdez Confirmed as World Series Game 2 Starter
Framber Valdez is the most consistent pitcher in baseball. You might not always get greatness, but the Houston Astros can rely on him for a good start in Game 2 of the World Series.
As he has been the whole season, manager Dusty Baker pegged the crafty left-hander as his No. 2 starter for this World Series.
Valdez's 25 consecutive quality starts this season broke a Major League record. Valdez wrote his name in the history and solidified himself a record that will probably stand for a long time.
He's also the only left-handed pitcher, besides Will Smith, that the Astros will roster in the World Series. Thus, it will be vital to provide the Philadelphia Phillies with a different look.
Read More
When facing lefties throughout the postseason, the Phillies have platooned Bryson Stott and Edmundo Sosa at shortstop and Brandon Marsh and Matt Vierling in center field. So Valdez should be prepared to face a lineup loaded with right-handed hitters.
In Valdez's last start of the season, he pitched five innings of shutout ball, throwing 10 strikeouts and allowing only one walk against a hungover Phillies lineup. Things will be different in the World Series, but just how different remains to be seen.
For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!