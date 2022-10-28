Skip to main content

Framber Valdez Confirmed as World Series Game 2 Starter

Houston Astros' manager Dusty Baker has announced Framber Valdez as his starting pitcher against the Philadelphia Phillies for World Series Game 2.
Framber Valdez is the most consistent pitcher in baseball. You might not always get greatness, but the Houston Astros can rely on him for a good start in Game 2 of the World Series.

As he has been the whole season, manager Dusty Baker pegged the crafty left-hander as his No. 2 starter for this World Series.

Valdez's 25 consecutive quality starts this season broke a Major League record. Valdez wrote his name in the history and solidified himself a record that will probably stand for a long time.

He's also the only left-handed pitcher, besides Will Smith, that the Astros will roster in the World Series. Thus, it will be vital to provide the Philadelphia Phillies with a different look. 

When facing lefties throughout the postseason, the Phillies have platooned Bryson Stott and Edmundo Sosa at shortstop and Brandon Marsh and Matt Vierling in center field. So Valdez should be prepared to face a lineup loaded with right-handed hitters.

In Valdez's last start of the season, he pitched five innings of shutout ball, throwing 10 strikeouts and allowing only one walk against a hungover Phillies lineup. Things will be different in the World Series, but just how different remains to be seen.

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

