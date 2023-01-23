The Houston Astros reportedly have a front runner in mind in their search for a new general manager.

The Houston Astros are still searching for their new general manager after the departure of James Click following the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season, one that ended with a World Series victory.

In his Sunday column, USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that the Atlanta Braves' Vice President of Scouting Dana Brown has emerged as the clear front runner.

We mentioned previously the interest in Brown by the Astros and the stamp of approval he has received from Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos. Nightengale doubles down on why Brown would be a good fit. Additionally, Brown would be the only Black GM in all of baseball, pretty inspiring stuff.

"Brown, 55, who has been with Atlanta the past four years, is one of the game’s shrewdest talent evaluators," wrote Nightengale. "He has been responsible for Atlanta’s fabulous draft success, recently selecting outfielder Michael Harris and starter Spencer Strider, who finished 1-2 in last year’s NL Rookie of the Year voting."

As Spring Training and the 2023 MLB season inch closer, it would behoove Houston to make a move in ensuring that they have the person in place to lead the front office, and ultimately the charge, in what should be another "World Series or bust" type of season.

