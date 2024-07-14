Here's What a Perfect Trade Deadline for Houston Astros Would Look Like
As the MLB trade deadline continues to draw closer, the Houston Astros are becoming a more interesting team to watch.
With the winning ways continuing for the Astros, they're becoming a team that will swing more aggressively at acquiring talent. They are now 50-44 and are just one game behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division race.
Dana Brown has a couple of different needs to address if possible ahead of the deadline. One of them is adding another starting pitcher and the other is adding a big bat, ideally at the first base position.
If Houston can address both of those issues, they will have a legitimate shot at contention.
All of that being said, let's take a look at what a perfect trade deadline would look like for the Astros. It would take just two moves.
Acquire Starting Pitcher Chris Bassitt from the Tampa Bay Rays
To address the issues in the rotation, Houston should look to acquire Chris Bassitt. The Rays' starting pitcher would be a massive pickup for the Astros and would be exactly what the team needs to become a more serious contender.
During the 2024 season so far, the 35-year-old pitcher has started in 19 games. He has compiled an 8-7 record to go along with a 3.52 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP, 100 strikeouts, and 107.1 innings pitched.
Bassitt may not be a superstar, but he's a very consistent pitcher. Making a move to acquire him would be a wise decision, although there are other good pitchers Houston could take a look at as well.
Pull Off A Blockbuster Trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Secondly and finally, the Astros need to bring in a first base upgrade and a big bat. What better way to do that than to acquire both of those two things in one move?
While the Toronto Blue Jays would rather not trade Guerrero, they're running out of time with him. He is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season and extension talks have not gone well. Trading him now and getting major value might end up being the best decision.
Guerrero would single-handedly take the Houston offense to the next level. He has played in 93 games this season, slashing .287/.360/.448 to go along with 13 home runs and 54 RBI.
If the Astros were able to acquire Guerrero, they would have a new franchise face. He would not only help Houston compete this season, but an extension would keep him powering the team to success for years to come. This is the best move Brown and the front office could possibly make.