Houston Astros Ace Named Player ‘Who’ll Have Biggest Impact’ on Playoff Race
The Houston Astros have started to struggle a bit in recent weeks, but it's tough to blame them, given their injury situation. 1.5 games out of first place in the American League West, the Astros have to be careful.
If they don't win the division, there's a very good chance that they'll miss the postseason, as there's a sizable gap between them and the third Wild Card spot at the moment.
It's impossible to ever count them out, as they've proven time and time again why they can be a team that wins a World Series. Not only can they get hot at the right moment and play well in the regular season, but they can put a stretch of 100-plus games together where they look unbeatable.
They did so throughout the past two months before struggling in recent weeks.
However, despite them proving that in the past, it's tough to say that the same is going to happen this time around.
With all of the injuries that they're currently dealing with, something eventually has to give. Kyle Tucker is out, and it's uncertain if he's even going to return at this point. Lance McCullers Jr. looks to be out for the remainder of the season, and Justin Verlander hasn't pitched since June 9.
Getting Verlander back might be more important than any other player, despite Tucker arguably being the best hitter in baseball.
That's exactly why Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named him a player who'll have a big impact on the 2024 playoff race.
"After opening the season on the IL with a shoulder injury, Verlander made it through 10 mostly solid starts before landing back on the shelf in mid-June with neck stiffness. If all goes well with his rehab, though, he should be back in two, maybe three weeks, potentially playing yet another colossal role in yet another AL West crown for Houston.
"So, yeah, kind of a big deal. Even if he hasn't been *vintage* Verlander this season, there's reasonable hope he'll be clutch down the stretch—perhaps even toeing the rubber in that ginormous series against the Mariners in the final week of the regular season."
It's tough to argue with what Miller alluded to, as Verlander has proven time and time again that he can get outs when it matters most in October. They'll need him before that, too, as there's no guarantee that Houston will make the postseason.
The Astros recently provided a positive update on him, as the right-hander will make a rehab assignment this week. That should be a great step in the right direction.