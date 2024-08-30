Houston Astros Ace Still Has Chance in Exciting Stat Race
The Houston Astros have an ace that missed most of the first part of the year, but still has a shot to lead the league in a fun stat thanks to an impressive stretch.
MLB's Manny Randhawa put a spotlight out on some of the league's most intriguing stat races down the last stretch of the season and pointed out that an Astros star is not far behind for the lead in wins among AL pitchers.
Left-handed starter Framber Valdez currently sits tied for third with 13 wins, but is just two behind Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal who leads the way with 15.
Valdez was one of the Astros pitchers that got hit with an injury early on in the year that caused him to miss most of April. He sat with just a 3-3 record after the first two months of the season with a disappointing 4.34 ERA.
While it certainly wasn't out of the question that he would turn things around for himself as the year went on, it wasn't looking likely that he would be one of the pitchers fighting for the most wins this year.
Houston then went on to win 10 straight games with him from late June to the middle of August while the ace pitched a 2.39 ERA and fantastic 75 strikeouts to 19 walks.
They took a loss with him on the mound during his last start against the Baltimore Orioles in a bout that finished 3-2. That game took Houston to a 15-8 overall record when he pitched this year.
Still, he's looking as good as he has in a couple of years which will keep him in the race for the lead in wins. The Astros are red hot and the offense is firing at a nice rate. While the Tigers are also streaking, Houston should still win more games down the stretch than them, which could keep Valdez near the top.
Even if the 30-year-old doesn't lead the AL in wins, this season has been exactly what the team needed from their southpaw.
He's entering the last year of his team control. Both parties will need to decide what they want the future to look like soon. Finishing strong down the stretch could spur the talks for a contract extension or drive up his trade value enough that the Astros consider trading him away rather than letting him walk.