Houston Astros Acquire Former New York Mets Outfielder Off Waivers
The Houston Astros are looking to make a big run down the final stretch of the regular season to get into the postseason.
Right now, heading into Tuesday's MLB action, the Astros hold a 68-56 record and lead the AL West division race over the Seattle Mariners by five games. Houston has won 11 of its last 12 games and have shown no signs of slowing down.
On Tuesday, the Astros made a move to claim veteran outfielder Ben Gamel off of waivers from the New York Mets, as reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
In a corresponding move, Houston sent J.P. France to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.
Gamel has played in 18 games with the Mets this season. He ended up hitting .217/.400/.261 without a home run or RBI.
Throughout his entire career, Gamel has played in 703 major league games. He has hit 40 home runs to go along with 200 RBI and has slashed .252/.333/.382.
There is a chance that the 32-year-old outfielder could become a quality depth addition in the outfield. He isn't likely to see a ton of action for the Astros, but he could carve out a role for himself.
Having quality depth is always important for teams that want to make it to the playoffs and then go on a postseason run. That is what Houston has in mind. Gamel could help in a small way towards those goals.
It will be interesting to see how much time Gamel sees on the field with the Astros.