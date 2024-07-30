Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Acquire Intriguing Reliever in Trade with New York Yankees

The Houston Astros have acquired intriguing relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson from the New York Yankees.

Evan Massey

Jun 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (64) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Jun 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (64) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Astros made a huge move on Monday, acquiring starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays to bolster their rotation. Now, they have made another move to bring in a reliever.

According to a report from Jack Curry of the YES Network, the Astros have made a trade with the New York Yankees to acquire relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson.

Ferguson, a 28-year-old reliever, has played a big role with the Yankees this season.

He has appeared in 42 games for New York, compiling a 1-3 record to go along with a 5.13 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, a save, 10 holds, and a blown save.

While he isn't a flashy move, Houston clearly feels that he's worth a chance to improve the bullpen.

In order to acquire Ferguson, the Astros parted ways with a minor leaguer and international pool money.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Ferguson can have in Houston. Things have not gone according to plan so far this season for him in New York.

Now, with a change of scenery, he'll face less pressure and will be able to focus on getting back on track.

Expect to continue hearing the Astros mentioned in trade rumors. There is a decent chance that they're not done with this move.

Published
Evan Massey

EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers both the NFL and NBA. He has worked for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net, and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News