Houston Astros Acquire Intriguing Reliever in Trade with New York Yankees
The Houston Astros made a huge move on Monday, acquiring starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays to bolster their rotation. Now, they have made another move to bring in a reliever.
According to a report from Jack Curry of the YES Network, the Astros have made a trade with the New York Yankees to acquire relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson.
Ferguson, a 28-year-old reliever, has played a big role with the Yankees this season.
He has appeared in 42 games for New York, compiling a 1-3 record to go along with a 5.13 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, a save, 10 holds, and a blown save.
While he isn't a flashy move, Houston clearly feels that he's worth a chance to improve the bullpen.
In order to acquire Ferguson, the Astros parted ways with a minor leaguer and international pool money.
It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Ferguson can have in Houston. Things have not gone according to plan so far this season for him in New York.
Now, with a change of scenery, he'll face less pressure and will be able to focus on getting back on track.
Expect to continue hearing the Astros mentioned in trade rumors. There is a decent chance that they're not done with this move.