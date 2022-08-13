Houston Astros Activate McCullers, Option Martinez to Triple-A
The Houston Astros activated Lance McCullers Jr. from the 60-day injured list for his start Saturday.
Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled for his season debut Saturday after missing most of the year with a right forearm strain sustained in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Houston Astros transferred Michael Brantley to the 60-day injured list following season-ending surgery Wednesday. Upon McCullers being activated, Seth Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.
Martinez has a 2.48 ERA over 32 2/3 innings this season. The righty was recalled May 17 and posted a stretch of 10-straight scoreless innings before Aaron Judge's walk-off home run on June 26.
