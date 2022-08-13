Skip to main content
Houston Astros Activate McCullers, Option Martinez to Triple-A

Houston Astros Activate McCullers, Option Martinez to Triple-A

The Houston Astros activated Lance McCullers Jr. from the 60-day injured list for his start Saturday.

The Houston Astros activated Lance McCullers Jr. from the 60-day injured list for his start Saturday.

Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled for his season debut Saturday after missing most of the year with a right forearm strain sustained in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Houston Astros transferred Michael Brantley to the 60-day injured list following season-ending surgery Wednesday. Upon McCullers being activated, Seth Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Martinez has a 2.48 ERA over 32 2/3 innings this season. The righty was recalled May 17 and posted a stretch of 10-straight scoreless innings before Aaron Judge's walk-off home run on June 26.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18845262
News

Astros Activate McCullers, Option Martinez to Triple-A

By Kenny Van Doren34 seconds ago
USATSI_18855423
Opinions

Bregman Is Making a Run for the Silver Slugger Award

By Leo Morgenstern20 minutes ago
USATSI_18862220
Game Day

Tucker Slams as Astros Offense Trumps A's at Home

By Kenny Van Doren2 hours ago
USATSI_18820765
News

Report: Correa Likely to Choose Free Agency, Opt Out of Contract

By Leo Morgenstern3 hours ago
USATSI_18667575
Around MLB

Former Astros Closer Giles Designated for Assignment by Mariners

By Kenny Van Doren6 hours ago
USATSI_18851221
Opinions

You Might Not Have Noticed, but Tucker is the AL's Best Right Fielder

By Ben Silver20 hours ago
USATSI_18401508
News

Astros to Host Uvalde Strong Day

By Dylan Shick22 hours ago
USATSI_18566430
News

Astros' Brantley Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

By Kenny Van DorenAug 12, 2022 3:11 PM EDT