Houston Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series

Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.

Rounding first base, Alex Bregman looked to stretch a for-sure single into extra bases. Following his line-drive knock to left field, the Houston Astros third baseman bolted for second base and was safe upon first look.

The Philadelphia Phillies challenged the tag play, and it was overturned. With a three-run lead, it didn't matter much to the Astros' goal, they were just three outs away from securing their second World Series title.

But Bregman left the slide banged up. He noted postgame he broke his left index finger and still played the top half of the ninth inning. At the hot corner, Bregman wasn't needed to retire any of the three outs Ryan Pressly generated.

The Astros battled two injuries in Game 6. Along with Bregman's broken finger, Martín Maldonado played through a broken hand and a sports hernia, he later disclosed.

