Astros' Bregman Named American League Player of the Month

After his best offensive month in more than three years, Alex Bregman was properly awarded for his efforts. The Houston Astros third baseman was named American League Player of the Month for August on Friday.

Bregman led the American League in OPS (1.133), slugging percentage (.681) and runs scored (27), while ranking third in on-base-percentage (.452). He was tied for third in RBI (22), ranked fourth in batting average (.362) and was tied for fourth in home runs (seven).

Friday marked the third time Bregman earned Player of the Month honors, which ranks second in franchise history behind only Jeff Bagwell – who won the award five times in the National League. It also marked the second time an Astro was named Player of the Month this season, the other being Yordan Álvarez in June.

