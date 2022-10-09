Houston Astros’ American League Division Series Matchup Set
The stage is set. The Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series starting Tuesday.
The Mariners — who the Astros faced 19 times during the regular season — swept their Wild Card series with the Toronto Blue Jays, piecing together a comeback win Saturday, initially down 8-1.
The Astros went 12-7 against Seattle in the regular season en route to winning each of the four season series in the American League West.
The success against Seattle in recent history bodes well for Houston’s first step in the postseason in 2022, but the Mariners are retooled and have proven to test the Astros.
Read More
Logan Gilbert will likely start Game 1 against Justin Verlander with Luis Castillo — who hasn’t faced the Astros as a Mariner — starting Game 2.
Verlander made six of his 28 starts this season against Seattle. The righty totaled 42.1 innings pitched with a 2.34 ERA, striking out 43 batters to his six walks.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!