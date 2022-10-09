Skip to main content

Houston Astros’ American League Division Series Matchup Set

The Houston Astros will play the fifth seed Seattle Mariners in the ALDS beginning  Tuesday Oct. 11.

The stage is set. The Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series starting Tuesday.

The Mariners — who the Astros faced 19 times during the regular season — swept their Wild Card series with the Toronto Blue Jays, piecing together a comeback win Saturday, initially down 8-1.

The Astros went 12-7 against Seattle in the regular season en route to winning each of the four season series in the American League West.

The success against Seattle in recent history bodes well for Houston’s first step in the postseason in 2022, but the Mariners are retooled and have proven to test the Astros.

Logan Gilbert will likely start Game 1 against Justin Verlander with Luis Castillo — who hasn’t faced the Astros as a Mariner — starting Game 2.

Verlander made six of his 28 starts this season against Seattle. The righty totaled 42.1 innings pitched with a 2.34 ERA, striking out 43 batters to his six walks.

