Houston Astros Listed as Surprise Landing Spot for Texas Rangers Ace
The Houston Astros are well-known to be looking to acquire a starting pitcher ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. With just a week ot make a move, rumors are starting to swirl and pick up speed.
Dana Brown, the team's general manager, has been very vocal about wanting to "go big" in their search for a starting pitcher. He has set the stage for what could be a very busy trade deadline for the Astros.
Quite a few names have already come up as potential trade targets for Houston. Among those names are Garrett Crochet, Jack Flaherty, Erick Fedde, and Tyler Anderson.
While those would all be solid options, there is another name to keep an eye on.
In a new article from the New York Times, the Astros have been linked as a top trade suitor for Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. He would definitely be the kind of impact piece that Houston is looking to acquire.
Eovaldi has started 17 games during the 2024 MLB season. He has compiled a 6-4 record to go along with a 3.36 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 99.0 innings pitched.
At 34 years old, Eovaldi would bring skill and experience. He would be a big help in the Astros' quest to make the playoffs and win the American League West division.
Not only could Eovaldi help the team win this season, he could be an option for 2025 and beyond as well.
He has a vesting option for the 2025 season that would trigger if he reaches 300 innings pitched between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Right now, he would have to pitch 57 more innings this season to reach that mark.
There is a chance that Houston would prefer to pursue young pitchers. Crochet is a much younger option that has elite potential himself.
However, if they don't want to pay a premium for a young long-term starter, Eovaldi could be a smart one or two-year addition.
It will be interesting to see what the Astros do ahead of the deadline. They could also use an upgrade at first base.
Only time will tell, but it certainly appears that things are shaping up to produce a very busy trade deadline. Brown and the front office will look to make impact moves to lead the team to more winning.