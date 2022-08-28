Astros' Scrubb Begins Minor-League Rehab Assignment

Triple-A Sugar Land sent Andre Scrubb on a rehab assignment Saturday to Single-A Fayetteville. Scrubb — who was placed on the minor league 60-day injured list at the start of the season — faced live action for the first time after reportedly throwing again earlier this week.

Scrubb totaled one inning in relief, throwing 13 pitches, nine for strikes. The 27-year-old struck out one batter while walking another to cap off his first appearance of the year.

The Houston Astros' 2022 sixth-round pick, Collin Price, exited the contest in the fifth inning after fouling a pitch off his foot. Price will know more on his injury Sunday but noted his foot "hurts pretty bad."

