Astros Pitcher Scrubb Extends Longest Rehab Appearance

Looking to better his résumé before free agency this winter, Andre Scrubb stretched to two innings of relief Tuesday. The righty allowed one hit to his three strikeouts on a season-high 29 pitches (20 for strikes).

Scrubb has made four rehab appearances for Single-A Fayetteville, combing for 4.2 innings pitched. With three earned runs on three hits and three walks, the 27-year-old has struck out six batters.

After being designated for assignment last November and going unclaimed, Scrubb started the 2022 season the minor-league 60-day injured list for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Out for an undisclosed ailment, Scrubb eyes time in Sugar Land to round out a shortened season after starting his rehab assignment on Aug. 27.

