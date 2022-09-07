Houston Astros Pitcher Scrubb Extends Longest Rehab Appearance
Looking to better his résumé before free agency this winter, Andre Scrubb stretched to two innings of relief Tuesday. The righty allowed one hit to his three strikeouts on a season-high 29 pitches (20 for strikes).
Scrubb has made four rehab appearances for Single-A Fayetteville, combing for 4.2 innings pitched. With three earned runs on three hits and three walks, the 27-year-old has struck out six batters.
After being designated for assignment last November and going unclaimed, Scrubb started the 2022 season the minor-league 60-day injured list for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Out for an undisclosed ailment, Scrubb eyes time in Sugar Land to round out a shortened season after starting his rehab assignment on Aug. 27.
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!