Scrubb Roughed Up in Single-A Rehab Outing

In 2020, Andre Scrubb seemed like one of the Houston Astros of the future. Sporting a 1.90 ERA in 23 2/3 innings, his dominance that year, through the regular season and postseason, kept the Astros in the hunt for a ring until the very end.

His goings since 2020 though, have not been as smooth. 2021 was a struggle for Scrubb, as he was demoted to Triple-A on several occasions and at the Majors only pitched to a 5.03 ERA in limited outings.

Placed on the IL with a shoulder strain in July, it's very possible that was contributing to his poor performance. His year filled with injuries in 2021, Scrubb never found his groove, and 2022 has turned out to be more of the same for the much maligned 27-year-old from North Carolina.

He's been on the 60-day IL for the entirety of 2022. Placed at Single-A for a rehab assignment, Scrubb had cruised, but on Friday, found himself stifled by young hitters.

Recording only two outs, Scrubb allowed two walks and two hits, one of them for extra bases. He exited the game having surrendered three runs.

Don't expect for Scrubb to be back anytime soon in 2022, the Astros lack spaces on the roster and in the bullpen for his return, but given a strong spring training, there's always a possibility he could find his way back to the roster for 2023.

