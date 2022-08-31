Astros' Scrubb Tosses Second Scoreless Rehab Appearance

Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Scrubb Tosses Second Scoreless Minor-League Rehab Appearance

Houston Astros pitcher Andre Scrubb made his third rehab appearance for Single-A Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Houston Astros minor leaguer Andre Scrubb tossed his third scoreless inning of his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday. The righty struck out two batters in relief on 14 pitches, nine for strikes.

Scrubb has appeared twice for the Woodpeckers, the last coming Saturday when he walked one and struck out another in an inning of relief. The righty threw 13 pitches, also nine of which went for strikes, in his first outing.

Designated for assignment last November, Scrubb is playing for his next contract, becoming a minor league free agent after this season. The 27-year-old inches closer to a return to Triple-A Sugar Land after starting the season on the 60-day injured list for an undisclosed reason.

Josh James also rehabbed in Single-A Fayetteville this past week for the start of his Major League rehab assignment, recovering from a right lat strain that placed him on the 60-day injured list in June. The righty was assigned Tuesday to Triple-A Sugar Land, but the contest was postponed due to inclement weather.

