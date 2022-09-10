Astros' Scrubb Tosses Second Two-Inning Appearance on Rehab

A free agent this offseason, Andre Scrubb has appeared five times for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers as part of his minor-league rehab assignment. Given his off days between starts, Scrubb's Friday outing likely marked his last in Single-A with the season ending Sunday.

Scrubb tossed two innings for the Woodpeckers for a consecutive outing of extended relief. The righty fired 18 of his 27 pitches for strikes, fanning two batters and allowing one hit and one walk.

Over his five appearances, the 27-year-old hurler has totaled 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. Three runs have crossed against Scrubb to the four hits he has yielded.

Once the Houston Astros' leader relief innings, Scrubb now eyes a return to Triple-A Sugar Land before exploring a new contract this offseason. The righty started the 2022 season on the minor-league 60-day injured list with an unreported ailment.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!