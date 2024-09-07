Houston Astros Are Ecstatic to Have Star Outfielder Back for Stretch Run
The Houston Astros received excellent news heading into their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, as outfielder Kyle Tucker has finally returned to the lineup.
Tucker has been out for the Astros since the beginning of June with a shin injury that he suffered against the St. Louis Cardinals. Prior to getting injured, Tucker was on pace to have his best season yet in the Majors.
Unfortunately, the severity of his shin injury was obviously worse than initially thought, and he was out for the last three months. In 60 games this season, Tucker has totaled a .266 batting average, 19 home runs, and 40 RBIs.
Tucker’s career-high in home runs was 30, which he did twice, in 2021 and 2022. However, if not for the injury, Tucker would likely have set a new career-high.
Houston has Tucker returning to the lineup on Friday night, and Astros’ manager Joe Espada recently talked about how happy the organization is to have him back.
"He is overly excited,” Astros manager Joe Espada said to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “He’s happy to be back in the lineup. We all are happy to have him back in the lineup. The extra energy [he brings] to the club, the extra bat in there, everyone is excited to have him back.”
Getting Tucker back at this point of the season is huge for the Astros. With no rehab in the minors, there is a good chance that it will take Tucker a few weeks to knock off the rust of missing so much time.
However, Houston has built a comfortable lead in the American League West, and they can afford to let Tucker work through some things in the lineup. While it might take some time to get his rhythm back, Tucker is the type of player that can make a massive impact in the postseason.
Adding Tucker back into the lineup gives the Astros more depth and a better balance of right-handed and left-handed hitters. Also, Tucker provides a lot of pop, which Houston can use,
As September continues, don’t expect Tucker to be an everyday player coming back from the injury. The Astros are likely going to proceed with caution for him, and rightfully so.
Heading into October, Tucker will certainly be a player to keep an eye on to see how he bounces back from the injury. If he is able to perform like we saw in the first 60 games of the season, Houston might become the team to beat in the American League.