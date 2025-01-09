Houston Astros Avoid Arbitration With Utility-Man, Settle at $5 Million
The Houston Astros have settled another arbitration case. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Astros have avoided arbitration with Mauricio Dubon.
Houston and Dubon settled at $5 million, a decent figure for a player of his caliber.
Dubon, who's been with the team for three years, is a decent player. He might also have a chance to see an even more significant role in 2025 due to the moves the Astros have made.
In 2024, he played in 137 games and posted a 1.1 WAR. 2023 was a better showing for Dubon, posting a 2.7 WAR and slashing .278/.309/.411 with a 97 OPS+.
His offensive production has never been much of anything, but the right-handed hitter is an excellent defender and offers Houston plenty of versatility.
In 2024 alone, Dubon appeared at right field, left field, center field, second base, first base, and shortstop. He's a great defender at every position he's played, and for a slightly below-league-average bat, there's value in him on the roster.
The $5 million settlement is a bit surprising, but the defensive value alone makes him someone who should've landed something around that number.
In a perfect world, Dubon would take a step up from his 2023 campaign, be a 105 OPS+ bat, and continue playing elite defense.
He hasn't proven he can do that in his career, but the last two years have been the most he's ever played, and he should continue to improve with more opportunities.
Already 30 years old, Dubon, now in his second year of arbitration, will hit free agency in 2027.
He's locked up for the 2025 campaign and will be with the Astros for at least one more season, barring a trade.