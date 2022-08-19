Report: Astros' Espada Frontrunner to Manage Team Puerto Rico

Skip to main content
Report: Astros Bench Coach Espada Frontrunner to Manage Team Puerto Rico

Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada has emerged as the strongest candidate to manage Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

The Houston Astros could have another member of the current staff managing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Bench coach Joe Espada has emerged as a frontrunner to manage Team Puerto Rico, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Espada has drawn interest from other organizations to be a Major League manager over the last three offseasons. The 46-year-old will receive suitors this winter, too, if the Astros don't offer him the managerial job in the case Dusty Baker doesn't return. 

First base coach Omar López was announced as Team Venezuela's manager on Wednesday as José Altuve also told reporters he will represent his home nation in 2023. Former Astros minor league coach Rodney Linares is managing Team Dominican Republic.

