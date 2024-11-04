Houston Astros' Biggest Offseason Priority Must Be Corner Infield Upgrades
For the Houston Astros, fresh off the heels of a disappointing postseason exit, this offseason is pivotal in maintaining their status as a top AL contender. Upgrading both corner infield positions is crucial to that effort.
With long-time third baseman Alex Bregman now a free agent and first base yielding disappointing results last season, Houston’s need for stability and production at both positions cannot be overstated. A productive, revamped infield could be the difference between sustaining their competitive edge and slipping in the standings.
Third base has been a cornerstone position for the Astros with Bregman’s power, plate discipline, and defensive prowess. However, with his free agency and an uncertain return, the Astros face the reality that they could lose a player who has contributed both in the middle of their order and as a reliable glove at the hot corner.
If Bregman departs, Houston would need to secure a replacement with a comparable offensive and defensive impact, which won’t be easy in a limited free-agent market. A strong third baseman would keep the lineup formidable, allowing key hitters like Yordan Álvarez and José Altuve to get better pitches to hit.
At first base, Houston struggled to find consistent offense in 2023. Despite trying multiple players, the position was a black hole for production, posting below-average power numbers and lagging in on-base performance for a typically offensive-focused position. Astros first basemen hit a collective .226 with just .18 homers and a .651 OPS, all some of the worst marks in MLB. In the current era of baseball, where power and run production are crucial, having an underperforming first baseman severely hindered the Astros' offense.
A first baseman who could add power and on-base ability would go a long way in diversifying the Astros' offensive threats and giving depth to the lineup. Free agents like Christian Walker or Pete Alonso could provide much-needed pop and plate discipline at first base, offering the Astros a consistent run-producer.
Houston’s goal should be to strengthen its infield with reliable, above-average bats and defensive stability. Upgrades at both positions would provide balance in a lineup reliant on its top performers, and they could make a marked difference in keeping the Astros competitive in an AL West that’s growing more challenging by the season.
In short, with Bregman’s uncertain return and last season’s struggles at first base, addressing these two key infield spots is essential for Houston to stay among the league’s elite.
A combination of reliable power and defense at the corners would rejuvenate the Astros’ lineup and bring a necessary edge to the team in its ongoing quest for championships.