Astros' Taylor Strikeouts Two in First Rehab Appearance With Sugar Land

Blake Taylor made his first appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Sugar Land as part of his Major League rehab assignment. The Houston Astros lefty tossed 21 pitches, 12 for strikes, against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Taylor struck out two batters while generating three whiffs — one with his fastball and two with his cutter. The lefty allowed a two-run home run to rehab infielder Edwin Ríos following a walk to Andy Burns. Miguel Vargas slapped a double for Taylor's third base runner before the lefty escaped the frame.

Opening his 30-day rehab window Aug. 11, Taylor has made two appearances en route to a possible return for September callups. He has dwelled on the injured list since June 4 with left-elbow discomfort.

Taylor made one appearance in the Florida Complex League on Thursday before returning to Minute Maid Park for further treatment Sunday. The lefty tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on 10 pitches.

