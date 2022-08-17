Skip to main content
Houston Astros' Taylor Strikeouts Two in First Rehab Appearance With Sugar Land

Houston Astros' Taylor Strikeouts Two in First Rehab Appearance With Sugar Land

Houston Astros lefty Blake Taylor appeared for one inning in relief Tuesday for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros lefty Blake Taylor appeared for one inning in relief Tuesday for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Blake Taylor made his first appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Sugar Land as part of his Major League rehab assignment. The Houston Astros lefty tossed 21 pitches, 12 for strikes, against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Taylor struck out two batters while generating three whiffs — one with his fastball and two with his cutter. The lefty allowed a two-run home run to rehab infielder Edwin Ríos following a walk to Andy Burns. Miguel Vargas slapped a double for Taylor's third base runner before the lefty escaped the frame.

Opening his 30-day rehab window Aug. 11, Taylor has made two appearances en route to a possible return for September callups. He has dwelled on the injured list since June 4 with left-elbow discomfort.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Taylor made one appearance in the Florida Complex League on Thursday before returning to Minute Maid Park for further treatment Sunday. The lefty tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on 10 pitches. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18080876
News

Astros' Taylor Strikeouts Two in First Rehab Appearance With Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Dorenjust now
USATSI_11285761
Around MLB

Flailing Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Daniels

By Kenny Van Doren2 hours ago
USATSI_18705815
Prospects

Brown Named Astros Best Prospect By ESPN

By Kenny Van Doren3 hours ago
USATSI_18880073
Game Day

Astros Drop Lead Late Again to White Sox

By Kenny Van Doren5 hours ago
USATSI_18862309
News

Report: Astros' Díaz May Hit Injured List With Groin Discomfort

By Kenny Van Doren6 hours ago
USATSI_16016275
Prospects

Houston Astros Prospect Nova Off Rehab Assignment, Remains on Injured List

By Kenny Van Doren23 hours ago
USATSI_18354761
Prospects

Astros Prospect Espinosa Named FCL Player of the Week

By Kenny Van DorenAug 16, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18875883
Game Day

Montero Spoils Urquidy's Gem in Astros' Loss to White Sox

By Kenny Van DorenAug 16, 2022 12:00 PM EDT