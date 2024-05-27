Houston Astros Boss Reveals Plan For Struggling Slugger’s Activation
José Abreu is coming back to the Houston Astros.
Astros manager Joe Espada revealed on Sunday that Abreu will be activated by the team on Monday and will be available for their game with the Seattle Mariners.
The Houston Chronicle was among the outlets to report the update.
Abreu wrapped up his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday and was flying to Seattle to meet the Astros on Sunday, Espada said.
His activation will bring an end to a month of Abreu being away from the Major League team after an epically bad start to the season. He batted .099 with a .269 OPS and just one extra-base hit in 22 games.
After that start the Astros and Abreu mutually agreed he would accept an assignment to the team’s training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he worked on his swing with the Astros coaching staff along with Hall-of-Famer Jeff Bagwell.
A little over a week ago Abreu hadn’t even taken at-bats in a game. He had only taken cuts in a cage or in a live batting practice.
As he heads to Seattle to join the Astros, he’s slashed .241/.313/.414/.727 with one home run and three RBI in seven games with the Astros’ Florida Complex League team and the Space Cowboys.
Now, the question is whether Abreu can get anywhere close to being the hitter he was just a couple of years ago.
Abreu is in the middle of a three-year deal he signed last offseason. He struggled mightily to start last year, but he rebounded enough to slash .237/.296/.383/.679 with 18 home runs and 90 RBI. Still, his batting average was a dramatic drop from the .304 he hit with the Chicago White Sox in 2022.
He has not lived up to the expectations he set during his nine-year stint with the Chicago White Sox, where he batted .292 with 243 home runs and 863 RBI. He earned three All-Star Game berths, won three Silver Sluggers, was the 2014 American League Rookie of the Year and the 2020 AL Most Valuable Player.
Without him, the Astros have relied upon Jon Singleton at first base, with the occasional spot start by Mauricio Dubón.