Astros Catcher Maldonado Undergoes Offseason Surgery

The Houston Astros are now over a week removed from winning their second World Series in franchise history. And as the front office plans out its next steps at the general manager position and peruse the field of free agent, the club's catcher underwent surgery Tuesday.

Martín Maldonado played through a sports hernia through the latter months of the regular season and the postseason. The catcher underwent his surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday, he posted to Instagram.

Maldonado also reportedly played through a broken hand during the World Series. In five games played, the catcher went 3-for-15 with one RBI and four strikeouts in the Astros' run to a second title.

In 113 regular-season games, Maldonado slashed .186/.248/.352 with a career-high 15 home runs in 379 trips to the plate. The righty is under contract for the 2023 season on a guaranteed team option.

