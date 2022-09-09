Pressly returns from Injured List, Bielak Optioned

Skip to main content

Ryan Pressly returns from Injured List, Brandon Bielak Optioned

Houston Astros' closer Ryan Pressly returns from the injured list after 18 days absent with neck spasms.
Ryan Pressly is back from a 15-day bout on the injured list with neck spasms, placed on the IL Aug. 25, retroactive to Aug. 22.

In his stead, Brandon Bielak was optioned to Triple-A. Bielak had made just one appearance during his current stint on the Houston Astros roster. It came Sept. 4 for two innings and one run.

Bielak has appeared on the Astros' roster several times as long reliever throughout the season, plugging holes when injuries arise.

Despite Bielak's solid 12.1 innings pitched in 2022 for a 3.65 ERA, Pressly will be a welcome addition to the Houston 'pen. Just a day prior to his injury, Pressly was on an impressive run. The 33-year-old reliever had pitched to a 1.02 ERA since Jun. 25. His FIP in that span was -0.11. In those 17.2 innings he had struck out 30 batters, walked one, and allowed no home runs.

Rafael Montero did an impeccable job closing when Pressly was out, picking up five saves over 6.0 innings and allowing just one run in that time. Montero will now likely shift back to a setup role, while Pressly returns to his familiar spot at the back end of the bullpen.

