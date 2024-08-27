Houston Astros Closing in on Deal for Recently Released Los Angeles Dodgers OF
The Houston Astros have continued to search for talent after the trade deadline. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros are closing in on a deal for veteran outfielder Jason Heyward.
Heyward has put together a decorated career and will help Houston as they look to make the postseason. They hold a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
He was recently released by the Los Angeles Dodgers .
His release by the Dodgers came as a surprise, as it came shortly after he hit a three-run home run against the Mariners.
The 35-year-old might not be the same player he once was, but there's value in adding players who can do what he does on and off the field. In 173 at-bats for Los Angeles, he slashed .208/.289/.393 with six home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBI, and an OPS+ of 91.
160 of his 173 at-bats were against right-handed pitchers. He's hit five of his six home runs and all 10 of his doubles against righties.
The Astros will give him a chance to prove he belongs on their postseason roster. If things don't work out, there isn't much of a financial commitment in giving him a shot.
Heyward, a World Series champion, one-time All-Star, and five-time Gold Glove Award winner, will bring more experience to this veteran-led team.
Houston has to make a corresponding move, as Heyward needs to be added to the 40-man roster. They'll also have to make a move to open up an active roster spot.
Those announcements have yet to be made.