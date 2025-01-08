Houston Astros Complete Trade with Arizona Diamondbacks for Promising Reliever
Grae Kessinger's time with the Houston Astros after being selected in the second round in the 2019 MLB draft has officially come to an end.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros have traded Kessinger to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-handed pitching prospect Matthew Linskey.
Kessinger didn't have much of a chance to prove himself at the big league level, but when he did, he didn't perform at the level he or Houston was hoping for.
In 49 career Major League games, he slashed .131/.243/.213 with 19 strikeouts and just one home run.
He was designated for assignment by the team on Dec. 23 as the corresponding move for the Christian Walker signing.
Linskey is an intriguing get for the Astros.
At 6-foot-7, the right-hander impressed during his 22 appearances across three levels in the Diamondbacks' minor league system last season. He posted a 2.78 ERA, struck out 51 hitters, and recorded a .180 batting average against in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
Only 22 years old, Linskey likely won't be in the show for another season or two, if ever, but the upside is there.
He went to college in Texas, spending some of his collegiate career at Rice. The youngster was drafted in the 16th round in 2023.
A Humble, Texas native, Linskey will now have a chance to return to his home state and play for an organization built on winning over the past decade.