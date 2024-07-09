Houston Astros Connected as Possible Trade Suitor for Rays Pitcher
Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024 MLB trade deadline, the Houston Astros are trending towards being buyers. After struggling through the early part of the season, the team has begun figuring things out of late.
Currently, the Astros hold a 46-44 record and are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West division.
Houston has been able to find the success despite the absence of a few notable players. Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker, in particular, have been missing for quite some time.
Due to the recently found success, the Astros could look to add talent at the deadline to fill needs. One potential route they should pursue is acquiring more pieces to improve their rotation.
CBS Sports has suggested that Houston could be a trade suitor for one intriguing starter. That reliever is Tampa Bay Rays veteran Zach Eflin.
"Eflin is a logical candidate based on his contract: he's owed $18 million next season, a modest amount for his performance but a sizable one for the cost-conscious Rays. Besides, Tampa Bay's underlying measures are worse than its won-lost record indicates, suggesting that this Rays squad might lack The Juice for a serious run. Moving Eflin for some cost-controlled talent that can help now and later -- even if it causes some local annoyance -- seems like the kind of thing the Rays would do."
Along with the Astros, two other teams were listed as logical trade landing spots for Eflin. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers were also mentioned.
Eflin has put together a decent 2024 season thus far. He has started in 16 games, compiling a 5-5 record to go along with a 4.19 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, and a 9.0 K/BB ratio in 92.1 innings.
While he isn't a superstar that would change the trajectory of Houston's season by himself, he's a quality role player who could make the team better overall.
He also wouldn't be the kind of trade target that would break the bank for the Astros to acquire.
Add in the fact that Eflin has another season left on his deal after 2024 and he becomes an even more intriguing target for Houston. The Astros are said to be looking for players that have future control left on their contract.
Expect to hear plenty of rumors and many different names thrown around as possible targets for Houston over the next couple of weeks. Eflin could be a legitimate target if the Astros choose to be buyers.