Houston Astros Continue Search to Fill General Manager Role
After the Houston Astros captured their second World Series title since 2017, owner Jim Crane cautioned that the club might not hire a new general manager until '23.
It still hasn’t happened.
James Click turned down a one-year deal to return this season.
“We’re going to interview a bunch of people and see where we land with that,” Crane told MLB.com in November. “I don’t expect anything to happen before the first of the year.”
It’s now January 16.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Crane has been interviewing candidates highlighted by Michael Hill, Dana Brown and Bobby Evans.
Hill was a longtime executive with the Miami Marlins in a variety of roles. He has been a Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations for Major League baseball the past two years.
Brown has served as the Vice President of Scouting for the last four years for the Atlanta Braves.
Evans worked in several front office roles for the San Francisco Giants and was an integral part of their three World Series championships in six years.
With the bulk of the Astros' championship roster back along with manager Dusty Baker, there doesn’t seem to be a major sense of urgency in filling the GM role.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!