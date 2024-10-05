Houston Astros Could Be Ideal Suitor for Award Winning Japanese Pitcher
The Houston Astros have a few areas of need entering the offseason. With the possibility of Justin Verlander departing and their starting pitching being banged up, the Astros will have to focus on finding a few arms this winter.
There are a few ace-caliber arms on the market, but given their price tags, it might be best for Houston to let them sign with other teams.
Finding multiple arms who could come in and throw 150-plus innings with above-average stuff is more important than finding one ace.
A Japanese pitcher will be available, too, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that Tomoyuki Sugano will be an international free agent this winter.
"Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, the most successful Japanese pitcher of his generation to have spent his whole career in Nippon Professional Baseball, will come to Major League Baseball as an international free agent this winter, sources told ESPN. Sugano, who turns 35 in a week, is in the midst of a renaissance season that has seen him post a 1.67 ERA over 24 starts for the Central League champion Yomiuri Giants. He is a two-time winner of the Sawamura Award -- the equivalent of the Cy Young -- two-time Central League MVP and four-time ERA champion, and his reemergence paved the way for him to finally reach MLB."
Sugano will be an interesting name to follow due to being 34-years-old, but the numbers he's posted throughout his career certainly warrant him getting a decent sized contract.
There are always rightful worries about players coming over from the international ranks. However, Sugano has history on his side, as many international players have come to Major League Baseball and found success.
The Astros haven't been a typical landing spot for Japanese players in recent offseasons, but that could change in the future. For them to continue being one of the top teams in baseball, they'll need to improve their international scouting.
Signing Sugano would be a good indication to Houston fans that they're willing to do whatever it takes to land players of his caliber.
The right-hander has been lightouts again in 2024, posting a 1.67 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and has struck out 111 hitters in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
He owns a career ERA of 2.45, and while he isn't much of a strikeout arm, his career numbers suggest he should be an above-average arm at the Big League level.