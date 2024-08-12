Houston Astros Could Be Prime Landing Spot for Star Free Agent
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, the Houston Astros could be in the market for a high-profile starting pitcher. They will have a couple of big free agency decisions when it comes to Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi.
While they are in the middle of making a run at the playoffs this year, the front office knows that it will have a lot of work to do after the year is over.
The Astros have had a lot of adversity thrown at them this season. Simply the fact that they are still in a position to get into the playoffs is an impressive accomplishment.
Going out and getting aggressive in the offseason seems like a very possible direction the front office will head.
Dana Brown wants to get Houston back into serious World Series contention. They have some great pieces in place, but they need to add more. One starting pitcher could make sense as a potential target.
Corbin Burnes has had a big-time season with the Baltimore Orioles. However, he is expected to hit the open free agency market and could be an ideal target for the Astros.
Houston could also be a prime destination for Burnes if he leaves the Orioles.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Burnes has made 24 starts. He has compiled a 12-4 record to go along with a 2.71 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.9 K/BB ratio, and 149.2 innings pitched.
There is a strong chance that the 29-year-old starter would have high interest in returning to Baltimore. He has been in a great place with the team this season and may not want to leave.
That being said, the Astros should absolutely be lined up with interest in him when free agency opens.
Burnes is the kind of ace pitcher that can power a rotation. That is the kind of piece that Houston should be targeting.
Projections have come in that believe Burnes will end up signing a deal somewhere in the ballkpark of seven years and $255.5 million. That may make him too rich for Houston, but they might just view that number as reasonable to acquire a new ace.
Gone are the days of Verlander being a reliable and consistent superstar. He may not even be back next season. To replace him and start fresh at the top of the rotation, Burnes would be an ideal fit.
Expect to see the Astros head into the offseason with an aggressive mentality. If they want to be elite contenders again, a big swing or two will be needed.
Burnes would be a perfect target and should be at the very top of Houston's wishlist heading into the offseason.