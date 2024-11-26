Houston Astros Could Show Interest in Sleeper First Base Target
The Houston Astros have a lot of questions to answer during the MLB offseason.
Before they can even look to add more outside talent to their roster, they need to figure out the situations regarding a couple of their own free agents.
The major name for the Astros continues to be their star third baseman Alex Bregman.
He is currently a free agent and is receiving interest from quite a few teams around the league, however, it's also clear Houston would like to find a way to bring him back with there reportedly being an offer extended to two-time World Series champion.
Bregman is not going to be cheap.
Depending on how much the Astros need to spend to re-sign him, they could be very limited in their options to bring in outside talent.
Justin Verlander is another name to keep an eye on since he is also currently a free agent.
It seems much more likely Houston would let Verlander walk than Bregman with things seemingly heading towards the future Hall of Famer signing elsewhere in free agency.
That being said, there are also some weaknesses the Astros need to address with one of those coming at first base.
Assuming they find a way to bring Bregman back, Houston will be limited financially.
Finding an impact first baseman could prove to be difficult.
There is one intriguing sleeper name to keep an eye on who could come at a relatively cheap cost.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has suggested that the Astros could make sense as a suitor for free agent first baseman Carlos Santana.
"The ageless wonder posted another strong season at age 38, as Santana hit 23 homers with 71 RBIs and a .749 OPS, racking up 14 outs above average while winning a Gold Glove Award. Houston ranked 13th in the AL in OPS at first base, and while the José Abreu experiment went badly, Santana would help stabilize the position without requiring a long-term commitment."
It seems like the interest could be further along than just speculation.
A team insider reported that Santana is someone the organization is eyeing, giving them a veteran option at that position who plays elite defense and still produces at the plate.
Outside of the slugger, there aren't a lot of impact free agents at first base in the price range that the Astros would likely desire.
Making a move for Santana would be a quality addition and wouldn't break the bank.
He would be a short-term option, but that would be fine for Houston at this point in time.
Santana may not end up in Houston, but he certainly makes sense as a first base option on a budget.