Houston Astros Could Target NL West Star Third Baseman
The Houston Astros have overcome a ton of adversity throughout the 2024 MLB season. Amid tons of injury issues, the team has remained competitive and in the playoff hunt.
Heading into Sunday's MLB action, the Astros hold a 67-56 record. They have won 10 out of their last 11 games and are currently four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division race.
While things are going well on the field, the front office is already looking ahead to the MLB offseason.
One big question mark will be the future of star third baseman Alex Bregman. He is set to hit free agency. Houston will likely look to re-sign him, but Bregman will receive a lot of interest from teams around the league as well.
If Bregman does end up leaving town, another option has come up as a potential replacement.
Curt Bishop of The Sporting News has suggested that the Astros could pursue San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman.
Chapman is expected to opt out of his contract this offseason and become a free agent himself.
"However, they may have a hole to fill in the offseason when Alex Bregman hits free agency, but they could potentially pivot to Matt Chapman, who is currently with the San Francisco Giants."
Chapman has had a quality season with the Giants in 2024. He has played in 122 games so far, batting .245/.335/.441 to go along with 19 home runs and 61 RBI.
Those numbers are quality production that would certainly help replace Bregman if Houston goes after him.
Once again, there are quite a few teams who will have interest in signing Chapman as well.
It will be interesting to see what the offseason has in store for the Astros. Bregman could very well be re-signed to a long-term deal, but if he heads elsewhere, don't be surprised if Houston turns its attention to a player like Chapman.