Houston Astros Create More Infield Depth by Signing Veteran To Deal
Luis Guillorme and the Houston Astros have agreed to a minor league deal for the 2025 season and has received an invite to the team's Major League spring training camp, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Defensively, Guillorme could be a major asset to the Astros.
The club is looking to shake up their infield in the wake of Jose Altuve's recent decline at second base. Houston remains in a questionable spot regarding the state of their defense.
Whether or not the re-signing of Alex Bregman happens, the Astros will need to prepare for a shift across the board.
Guillorme has had offensive struggles in the past which is ultimately what led to his release from the New York Mets. By 2023, he was hitting .224/.288/.327. He stands out defensively and is a left-handed hitter, something he could use to his advantage since that is a major need for Houston.
His below-average slash line could still pose a problem for his future. However, he makes up for it with his glove work around multiple spots in the infield.
From 2020-22, Guillorme performed well at third, second base and shortstop. His fielding percentage reached .995 in the second base position, ranking well-above his performance at third (.957) and shortstop (.942).
As mentioned before, Houston will need to decide where they could best play Guillorme if he were to become part of the 40-man roster.
If the Astros do move Altuve into the outfield, then he at least gives them another option at second base who provides top-notch defense.