Astros Decline Mutual Option on Mancini

The Houston Astros declined their half of first baseman Trey Mancini's mutual option Wednesday. The longtime Baltimore Oriole became a free agent for the first time in his career after debuting with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016.

The mutual option would've paid Mancini $10 million — the largest single season sum of his career. Mancini was bought out for $250,000, but he won't struggle to find a new team this offseason — even the Astros could pursue a new deal with the veteran.

Mancini played in 51 games for the Astros after being acquired in a three-team deal before the deadline. The 30-year-old regressed offensively, slashing .176/.258/.364 with 49 strikeouts.

The righty flashed promise with eight home runs while slapping just 10 across 92 games played with Baltimore. Mancini was never tasked to take Yuli Gurriel's share at first base as he saw more time in left field and as the designated hitter.

More From SI's Inside The Astros: