Houston Astros End Brutal Statistic Before Reaching MLB-Worst Streak
The Houston Astros avoided a four-game sweep against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday after they won the finale 4-0.
Entering that series, it was a great opportunity for the Astros to win some contests against their first-place divisional opponent to help them inch closer to being in playoff contention.
Instead, the exact opposite happened.
Just when it feels like Houston is about to turn the corner, they have taken a couple steps back this season, something uncharacterstic from a franchise who has been utterly dominant during this dynastic run.
One positive that came from this was it seems like their young starter has turned the corner in his career, something they could desperately need moving forward based on situations regarding two of their established veterans.
Thursday's win also put a stop to a brutal stretch of play where the Astros were close to tying a futile record held by the 1918 Senators.
Entering that contest, they had a streak of seven straight games where they scored in only one frame of the game, the first time that happened since the 1974 Baltimore Orioles per Sarah Langs.
It goes without saying that only scoring during a single inning of game drastically reduces the chances for a team to win.
That was on full display for Houston as they went 1-6 during this time.
Pitching had dominated the headlines for why this team was struggling early as they dealt with injuries to many of their starters and had to rely on inexperienced arms to pitch across multiple outings.
But with Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez back in the rotation, it's been their offense who has dropped the ball recently.
With so many stars littered throughout their lineup, this type of streak is unacceptable.
If the Astros are able to get hot and find their way back into the playoffs, or even win the division, then this stretch will largely be forgotten about.
However, this is just another warning sign that Houston looks like a completely different team than the one who went to a record seven consecutive American League Championship Series.