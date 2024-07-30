Houston Astros ‘Engaged’ In Trade Talks for All-Star First Baseman
Shortly after the Houston Astros announced their deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for starting pitching, Cuban baseball writer Francys Romero reported that the Astros are one of three teams engaged in discussions with the Tampa Bay Rays for Yandy Díaz.
Díaz would most assuredly give Houston production at first base, a position the Astros have struggled at all season.
He is slashing .270/.326/.397/.723 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 97 games this year. Last season he produced a career-high 22 home runs and 78 RBI for the Rays, helping them reach the playoffs.
But as Tampa Bay has started selling off assets in trade the past few days, Díaz might become more attainable.
The New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates — who are in Houston through Wednesday — are the other teams in the mix.
The Astros released Jose Abreu earlier this season after he struggled massively at the plate. He even accepted an assignment to the minor leagues to work on his swing, but it did not help. His replacement, Jon Singleton, is batting just above .230.
Díaz has a history of hitting well. He’s record an average better than .300 in a full season, which was in 2023, when he batted .330.
Last year he won the American League batting title, made his first All-Star Game and was named a Silver Slugger. He was also sixth in MVP voting.
The question is what Houston has remaining to give up for Díaz.
On Monday the Astros traded for Toronto pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. In return the Astros sent the Blue Jays two of their top five prospects per Baseball America — pitcher Jake Bloss and outfielder Joey Loperfido — along with infield prospect Will Wagner.
Houston one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball and the deal left them further depleted, though it bolstered a battered starting rotation.
Loperfido could have been the Astros’ first baseman of the future as he had been cross-training there in the minor leagues.
Houston is hoping to get back at least two starters in the near future from injury in Justin Verlander and Luis Garcia.
Landing Diaz, however, would give the Astros a future first baseman next season. He is on a three-year contract worth $24 million. The deal also features a team option for 2026, so Houston could keep him longer if they exercise it. He can also play third base, where the Astros may lose Alex Bregman in free agency this offseason.
The trade deadline is 5 p.m. central on Tuesday.