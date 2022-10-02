Report: Astros Expected to Interview Mejdal if Click Isn't Brought Back

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Expected to Interview Mejdal if Click Isn't Brought Back

If James Click doesn't return for the 2023 season, the Houston Astros are reportedly expected to request an interview with Sig Mejdal.

The future is currently unknown for general manager James Click and manager Dusty Baker. Even though the Houston Astros' success has stemmed through the two who followed Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch, Click and Baker could have only another month under owner Jim Crane.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic insinuated last month, if Houston doesn't win the World Series or peters out in the postseason, a change could be made at the general manager position.

Now, a second Major League Baseball insider has joined the conversation. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported Sunday the Astros would likely have to win the World Series for Click to keep his job.

"Astros owner Jim Crane has never warmed up to him, and has long questioned whether he’s the right guy for the job, despite the Astros’ success," Nightengale said.

If Click doesn't return, Houston is expected to request an interview with Baltimore Orioles assistant general manager Sig Mejdal — who worked under Jeff Luhnow in Houston until November 2018 when he followed Mike Elias to Baltimore.

On the managing front, Nightengale mentioned Astros bench coach Joe Espada as a natural fit for the Miami Marlins' managerial opening. Espada has been sought out by numerous franchises in the last three offseasons.

