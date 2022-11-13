Report: Astros, First Base Coach López Reach Agreement on Return

Hours after the Houston Astros reportedly agreed to a contract with bench coach Joe Espada, another report confirmed the return of first base coach Omar López. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported Sunday the Astros have their first base coach for 2023.

López has been with the Astros staff since 2020 and has since taken the duties at third base coach, too, when Gary Pettis was away due to health concerns. Quality control coach Dan Firova moved from the dugout to first base in thoses instances.

Since 2008, López has worked in some capacity in Houston's system. The 45-year-old will be managing Team Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic with second baseman José Altuve on the roster.

López was named the Astros' Player Development Man of the Year in 2010 after his success with the Gulf Coast League Astros. He also helped lead the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits to a Midwest League championship in 2013.

