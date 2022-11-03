Valdez to Start World Series Game 6 for Astros

Framber Valdez has been thoroughly dominant during the 2022 postseason. He continued that stretch in his World Series Game 2 start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After falling behind in the series 1-0, the Houston Astros needed a strong performance from their starter, and Valdez delivered, pitching 6.1 innings of one-run ball on nine strikeouts to three walks.

The Astros have not lost when he has pitched in these playoffs, and with Valdez now pegged to start Game 6 back in Houston at Minute Maid Park, they look to continue that trend.

In all likelihood, Valdez will be opposed by Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler, who struggled for the first time in the postseason during Game 2. With his velocity drastically lowered, Wheeler pitched only five innings in his start, surrendering four runs.

To that point though, Wheeler had a 1.78 ERA in 25.1 innings in the postseason, so the questions remains, will the Astros see that Wheeler, or the one they became accustomed to in Game 2.

