Houston Astros Game Times Set for Games 1 and 2 of ALDS

The Houston Astros NLDS game times have been set, plus, some other notes around the team!

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Pending the fate of the New York Mets on Sunday, the Houston Astros would’ve seen two different sets of game times for their American League Division Series with the Seattle Mariners.

The only difference if the Mets had beaten the San Diego Padres was a start time 32 minutes earlier Tuesday. And for Games 1 and 2, Houston’s first pitch is scheduled for 2:37 p.m. on TBS.

Games 1 and 2 are separated by an off day that may bode well for a Justin Verlander start in Game 4, if needed, on shortened rest. A start time for Game 3 in Seattle has yet to be announced.

Notes:

Mauricio Dubón is unlikely to start behind Verlander on Tuesday. Although his defense has granted his consistent starts behind the Cy Young pitcher, his offense doesn’t match that of Chas McCormick.

The Astros have yet to announce their starters past Verlander in Game 1. Manager Dusty Baker noted sickness around the clubhouse.

