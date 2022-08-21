Skip to main content
Houston Astros General Manager Click Offers Injury Update for Díaz, Taylor

General manager James Click offered an injury update on Aledmys Díaz and Blake Taylor on Sunday.

Houston Astros general manager James Click joined Robert Ford on SportsTalk 790 on Sunday to offer updates on the team including the latest on utilityman Aledmys Díaz and reliever Blake Taylor.

Díaz — who was placed on the injured list Wednesday with left-groin discomfort — will miss a few weeks according to Click. The Astros don't see his injury as serious, but the addition of David Hensley to the roster offers more versatility behind Mauricio Dubón.

Díaz is slashing .252/.303/.417 on the year with 10 home runs and 12 doubles. Prior to leaving Tuesday's contest early, the 32-year-old possessed a 152 wRC+ since June 28 when Michael Brantley was placed on the injured list, granting Díaz more starts in left field.

Click added Taylor was removed from his third rehab appearance Saturday in Triple-A Sugar Land with posterior elbow discomfort and was pulled from his rehab assignment. He described it as "not bad news" after further examination. Taylor remains on the injured list — where he was placed June 4 with left elbow discomfort. 

