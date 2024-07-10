Houston Astros GM Reveals Their Target for Upcoming Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are going to be a very busy team ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month. They want to be aggressive in trade discussions and add talent to compete now if possible.
After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Astros currently hold 47-44 record. They are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division race.
With just a couple of weeks left before the trade deadline, Houston general manager Dana Brown has spoken out and revealed he wants to acquire a starting pitcher.
"We're gonna do whatever we gotta do. It takes two sides, but it has to make sense for the club. If not, we'll ask one of these young kids to step up."
Acquiring a starter would be a major help for the Astros.
With so many injuries occurring this season, Houston's rotation has been decimated. Justin Verlander hasn't been able to return as quickly as expected from his latest injury either.
Thankfully, there are many different starting pitchers who could become available at the deadline.
One of the most expensive and impactful options would be Garrett Crochet. However, the Astros would have to pay a big price to get him. Other potential options could include Erick Fedde, Jack Flaherty, Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi, Zach Eflin, and Cal Quantrill.
Houston will have no shortage of choices to consider.
Needless to say, these comments from Brown set the stage for what could be a very entertaining trade deadline for the Astros. He clearly means business and wants to win now. However, he will also likely prioritize pitchers who can be added for longer than just the 2024 season.
If Houston can find a player with future contract control, that would be much more of an attractive option for them.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Astros are able to get done later this month. Houston is a legitimate contender in the American League, and a move or two would make them even more dangerous.
Expect to hear the Astros mentioned in quite a few rumors in the coming days and weeks. Brown has now made his intentions clear and hopefully he can get something impactful done.