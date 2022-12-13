Skip to main content

Houston Astros Headline Houston Sports Awards Nominations

Alex Bregman, Jeremy Peña, Justin Verlander and Yordan Álvarez were nominated for Houston Athlete of the Year.

The Houston Sports Awards announced its 2023 nominations Tuesday. The Houston Astros dominated the ballot with four players — Alex Bregman, Jeremy Peña, Justin Verlander and Yordan Álvarez — nominated for Athlete of the Year.

Although not nominated for Athlete of the Year, José Altuve isn't going home empty handed. The second baseman was awarded the Sportsmanship Award for his contributions to the Astros Foundation’s Community Leaders program, Astros Urban Youth Academy and Houston non-profit Lily’s Toy Box.

Owner Jim Crane will be recognized as the Executive of the Year for the second time. His appointed manager, Dusty Baker, is a nominee for Coach of the Year.

The Astros also received three nominations for Moment of the Year: winning their second World Series in franchise history, Álvarez's historic postseason home runs and Chas McCormick's World Series Game 5 catch.

Bregman will host the sixth annual Houston Sports Awards on Jan. 25 at the Wortham Center.

