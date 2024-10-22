Houston Astros Hiring Tony Perezchica To Serve As New Third Base Coach
The Houston Astros faced a disappointing end to their 2024 season with an early exit in the MLB playoffs with their loss to the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round.
The Astros proceeded to make a change to their coaching staff in the weeks since, deciding not to renew the contract of the now former third base coach Gary Pettis, leaving the position vacant.
It is vacant no longer, however, as the team announced they will be hiring Tony Perezchica to serve in that role, a position he most recently held for the Arizona Diamondback during the last eight years.
With Houston, Perezchica will not only serve as the third base coach but will also work with minor league infielders on their training and development.
Perezchica made his Major League debut as a player on Sept. 7, 1988 for the San Francisco Giants.
An infielder, he spent parts of four seasons in the Majors for the Giants and the Cleveland Guardians, with his final appearance coming May 20, 1992.
He batted .228/.295/.317 across 114 plate appearances in 69 games throughout his career, recording eight extra-base hits and a 74 OPS+.
Perezchica joined the coaching ranks once his playing career was over, with most of his experience coming with the Diamondbacks.
In 2003, he joined the organization as the manager of one of their rookie ball affiliates, and eventually rose through the ranks to join Torey Lovullo's first coaching staff in Arizona ahead of the 2017 season.
The Astros are currently only expected to make this one coaching change